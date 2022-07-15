Overview of Dr. Anwar Khan, MD

Dr. Anwar Khan, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Ocala, FL. They graduated from Allama Igbal Medical College and is affiliated with HCA Florida Ocala Hospital and Adventhealth Ocala.



Dr. Khan works at Alliance Medical Associates Inc. in Ocala, FL with other offices in Summerfield, FL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.