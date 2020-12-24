Overview

Dr. Anwar Monroy, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in El Paso, TX. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 20 years of experience, and is board certified in Geriatric Medicine. They graduated from SOFIA MEDICAL ACADEMY / FACULTY OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Las Palmas Medical Center, Del Sol Medical Center and University Medical Center of El Paso.



Dr. Monroy works at Geriatric and Medical Clinic in El Paso, TX. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.