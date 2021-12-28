Overview of Dr. Anwar Zaman, MD

Dr. Anwar Zaman, MD is a Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation Specialist in Tyler, TX. They specialize in Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation, has 12 years of experience, and is board certified in Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation. They graduated from Medical College of Wisconsin and is affiliated with CHRISTUS Mother Frances Hospital - Tyler.



Dr. Zaman works at TRINITY CLINIC PAIN MANAGEMENT in Tyler, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Osteoarthritis of Spine, Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) and Low Back Pain along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.