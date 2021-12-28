Dr. Anwar Zaman, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Zaman is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Anwar Zaman, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Anwar Zaman, MD
Dr. Anwar Zaman, MD is a Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation Specialist in Tyler, TX. They specialize in Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation, has 12 years of experience, and is board certified in Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation. They graduated from Medical College of Wisconsin and is affiliated with CHRISTUS Mother Frances Hospital - Tyler.
Dr. Zaman works at
Dr. Zaman's Office Locations
Trinity Clinic Pain Management910 E Houston St Ste 230, Tyler, TX 75702 Directions (903) 606-7300
Hospital Affiliations
- CHRISTUS Mother Frances Hospital - Tyler
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Zaman is AWESOME!! I love him!! He really goes over and beyond his call of duty to make sure his patients are good, well and ok!! I give him 10 thumbs up!! Thanks Dr. Zaman!! I recommend him with 10 Stars!!!!
About Dr. Anwar Zaman, MD
- Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation
- 12 years of experience
- English
- 1760773709
Education & Certifications
- Medical College of Wisconsin
- Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Zaman has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Zaman accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Zaman has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Zaman has seen patients for Osteoarthritis of Spine, Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) and Low Back Pain, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Zaman on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
6 patients have reviewed Dr. Zaman. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Zaman.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Zaman, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Zaman appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.