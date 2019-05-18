Dr. Baloch accepts Aetna and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Anwer Baloch, MD
Overview of Dr. Anwer Baloch, MD
Dr. Anwer Baloch, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Porterville, CA. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 42 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from AIN SHAMS UNIVERSITY / FACULTY OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Sierra View Medical Center.
Dr. Baloch works at
Dr. Baloch's Office Locations
Anwer Baloch MD200 N G St, Porterville, CA 93257 Directions (559) 783-8063
Hospital Affiliations
- Sierra View Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Cigna
- First Health
Ratings & Reviews
Very smart and nice man. Explains complex things in way we who aren't Dr's or NP's can understand.
About Dr. Anwer Baloch, MD
- Internal Medicine
- 42 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1922062579
Education & Certifications
- AIN SHAMS UNIVERSITY / FACULTY OF MEDICINE
- Internal Medicine
Dr. Baloch speaks Spanish.
