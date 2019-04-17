Dr. Anwer Dhala, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Dhala is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Anwer Dhala, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Anwer Dhala, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Beloit, WI. They specialize in Cardiology, has 44 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from DR M.G.R. MEDICAL UNIVERSITY / MADRAS MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with Aurora Saint Lukes Medical Center and Beloit Memorial Hospital.
Dr. Dhala works at
Locations
-
1
Beloit Health System1969 W Hart Rd, Beloit, WI 53511 Directions (608) 364-5205
-
2
Center for Digestive Health2801 W Kinnickinnic River Pkwy, Milwaukee, WI 53215 Directions (414) 649-3390
-
3
Ophthalmology Associates S C.14555 W National Ave, New Berlin, WI 53151 Directions (262) 827-3636
Hospital Affiliations
- Aurora Saint Lukes Medical Center
- Beloit Memorial Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Dhala?
He knew exactly what he was doing! Fixed me right up!
About Dr. Anwer Dhala, MD
- Cardiology
- 44 years of experience
- English
- 1932178407
Education & Certifications
- DR M.G.R. MEDICAL UNIVERSITY / MADRAS MEDICAL COLLEGE
- Internal Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Dhala has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Dhala accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Dhala has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Dhala works at
Dr. Dhala has seen patients for Heart Disease, Supraventricular Tachycardia and Third Degree Heart Block, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Dhala on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
9 patients have reviewed Dr. Dhala. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Dhala.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Dhala, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Dhala appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.