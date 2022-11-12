Overview of Dr. Anya Kishinevsky, MD

Dr. Anya Kishinevsky, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Norwalk, CT. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 23 years of experience, and is board certified in Plastic Surgery. They graduated from ALBERT EINSTEIN COLLEGE OF MEDICINE OF YESHIVA UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Bridgeport Hospital, Greenwich Hospital, Norwalk Hospital, St. Vincent's Medical Center and Stamford Hospital.



Dr. Kishinevsky works at Norwalk Hospital in Norwalk, CT with other offices in Fairfield, CT. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Cigna and UnitedHealthCare as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.