Dr. Anya Kishinevsky, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Kishinevsky is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Anya Kishinevsky, MD
Overview of Dr. Anya Kishinevsky, MD
Dr. Anya Kishinevsky, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Norwalk, CT. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 23 years of experience, and is board certified in Plastic Surgery. They graduated from ALBERT EINSTEIN COLLEGE OF MEDICINE OF YESHIVA UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Bridgeport Hospital, Greenwich Hospital, Norwalk Hospital, St. Vincent's Medical Center and Stamford Hospital.
Dr. Kishinevsky works at
Dr. Kishinevsky's Office Locations
-
1
Norwalk Hospital34 Maple St, Norwalk, CT 06850 Directions (203) 388-9919Tuesday8:30am - 4:30pm
-
2
Riverview Aesthetic Surgery55 Walls Dr Ste 405, Fairfield, CT 06824 Directions (203) 388-9919
-
3
Riverview Aesthetic Surgery148 East Ave Ste 3H, Norwalk, CT 06851 Directions (203) 388-9919
Hospital Affiliations
- Bridgeport Hospital
- Greenwich Hospital
- Norwalk Hospital
- St. Vincent's Medical Center
- Stamford Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
- Aetna
- Assurant Health
- Cigna
- Guardian
- UnitedHealthCare
- WellCare
- WellPoint
- Worker's Compensation
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Kishinevsky?
Dr. Kishinevsky was amazing treating our 2 year old, who was bitten or scratched on her lip by our little dog. DH and I were pretty freaked out about it, since it was in such a visible spot. We went to ER after work on a Weds. evening, they called Dr. Kishinevsky after hours, and she arrived quickly. As soon as she entered the room, we could tell we were in good hands. Dr. Kishinevsky stitched our toddler up quickly, with a minimum of stress. At the one-week follow-up, we went to her Norwalk office which was pristine and has an area for kids. She was very caring. 2 weeks later, our toddler's face is sooooo much better, we are not worried about a bad scar. Thank you, Dr. Kishinevsky!
About Dr. Anya Kishinevsky, MD
- Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
- 23 years of experience
- English, French, Hebrew, Russian and Spanish
- 1649220369
Education & Certifications
- Monterfiore Med Center|Yale New Haven Hospital
- Montefiore Hosp-Albert Einsten Coll Med
- ALBERT EINSTEIN COLLEGE OF MEDICINE OF YESHIVA UNIVERSITY
- Plastic Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Kishinevsky has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Kishinevsky accepts Aetna, Cigna and UnitedHealthCare, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Kishinevsky has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Kishinevsky works at
Dr. Kishinevsky speaks French, Hebrew, Russian and Spanish.
22 patients have reviewed Dr. Kishinevsky. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Kishinevsky.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Kishinevsky, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Kishinevsky appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.