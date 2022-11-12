See All Plastic Surgeons in Norwalk, CT
Dr. Anya Kishinevsky, MD

Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
4.5 (22)
Map Pin Small Norwalk, CT
Accepting new patients
23 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Anya Kishinevsky, MD

Dr. Anya Kishinevsky, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Norwalk, CT. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 23 years of experience, and is board certified in Plastic Surgery. They graduated from ALBERT EINSTEIN COLLEGE OF MEDICINE OF YESHIVA UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Bridgeport Hospital, Greenwich Hospital, Norwalk Hospital, St. Vincent's Medical Center and Stamford Hospital.

Dr. Kishinevsky works at Norwalk Hospital in Norwalk, CT with other offices in Fairfield, CT. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Cigna and UnitedHealthCare as well as other major insurance plans.

Dr. Kishinevsky's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Norwalk Hospital
    34 Maple St, Norwalk, CT 06850 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (203) 388-9919
    Tuesday
    8:30am - 4:30pm
  2. 2
    Riverview Aesthetic Surgery
    55 Walls Dr Ste 405, Fairfield, CT 06824 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (203) 388-9919
  3. 3
    Riverview Aesthetic Surgery
    148 East Ave Ste 3H, Norwalk, CT 06851 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (203) 388-9919

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Bridgeport Hospital
  • Greenwich Hospital
  • Norwalk Hospital
  • St. Vincent's Medical Center
  • Stamford Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Moles (Benign Skin Lesions)
Benign Skin Tumor
Big Ears
Moles (Benign Skin Lesions) Chevron Icon
Benign Skin Tumor Chevron Icon
Big Ears Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Big Ears
Birthmark Chevron Icon
Black Eye Chevron Icon
Body Contouring (After Weight Loss Surgery) Chevron Icon
Breast Cancer Chevron Icon
Dog Bite Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Dog Bite
Dressing and-or Debridement of Wound, Infection, or Burn (incl. Negative Pressure Wound Therapy) Chevron Icon
Facial Fracture Chevron Icon
Facial Laceration Chevron Icon
Facial Trauma Chevron Icon
Gynecomastia Chevron Icon
Hand Fracture Chevron Icon
Liposuction Chevron Icon
Melanoma Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Melanoma
Neck Liposuction Chevron Icon
Poland Syndrome Chevron Icon
Restylane® Injections Chevron Icon
Skin and Tissue Reduction Chevron Icon
Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Stitches Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Stitches
Tendon Injuries Chevron Icon
Vascular Birthmarks Chevron Icon
Wrinkles Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Wrinkles
    • Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
    • Aetna
    • Assurant Health
    • Cigna
    • Guardian
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • WellCare
    • WellPoint
    • Worker's Compensation

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.5
    Average provider rating
    Based on 22 ratings
    Nov 12, 2022
    Dr. Kishinevsky was amazing treating our 2 year old, who was bitten or scratched on her lip by our little dog. DH and I were pretty freaked out about it, since it was in such a visible spot. We went to ER after work on a Weds. evening, they called Dr. Kishinevsky after hours, and she arrived quickly. As soon as she entered the room, we could tell we were in good hands. Dr. Kishinevsky stitched our toddler up quickly, with a minimum of stress. At the one-week follow-up, we went to her Norwalk office which was pristine and has an area for kids. She was very caring. 2 weeks later, our toddler's face is sooooo much better, we are not worried about a bad scar. Thank you, Dr. Kishinevsky!
    Gabi S — Nov 12, 2022
    About Dr. Anya Kishinevsky, MD

    Specialties
    • Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
    Years of Experience
    • 23 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English, French, Hebrew, Russian and Spanish
    NPI Number
    • 1649220369
    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • Monterfiore Med Center|Yale New Haven Hospital
    Internship
    • Montefiore Hosp-Albert Einsten Coll Med
    Medical Education
    • ALBERT EINSTEIN COLLEGE OF MEDICINE OF YESHIVA UNIVERSITY
    Board Certifications
    • Plastic Surgery
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Anya Kishinevsky, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Kishinevsky is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Kishinevsky has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Kishinevsky has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    22 patients have reviewed Dr. Kishinevsky. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Kishinevsky.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Kishinevsky, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Kishinevsky appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

