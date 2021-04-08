Dr. Anyanate Jack, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Jack is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Anyanate Jack, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Anyanate Jack, MD is an Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism Specialist in New York, NY. They specialize in Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism, has 10 years of experience, and is board certified in Diabetes, Metabolism & Endocrinology. They graduated from THOMAS JEFFERSON UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with NewYork-Presbyterian/Weill Cornell Medical Center and NewYork-Presbyterian/Columbia University Irving Medical Center.
Comprehensive Weight Control Center1305 York Ave, New York, NY 10021 DirectionsThursday8:30am - 6:30pmFriday8:00am - 6:00pm
- NewYork-Presbyterian/Weill Cornell Medical Center
- NewYork-Presbyterian/Columbia University Irving Medical Center
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
I’ve had three video consultations with Dr. Jack this year and she has been so helpful in getting my thyroid level back into a good range. She took the time to help me understand when to take the medication, something no other doctor had done and the outcome has been fabulous. Weill Connect is a great way to communicate and she has an excellent nurse who is helping to cut through the red tape and communicate with my insurance on a new medication. I feel bad that she has to do this when they’re so busy, but the nurse was great when I called today. So happy I’m with this amazing team. All I can say to Dr. Jack is that I’m lucky to have you and your staff on my side.
- Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism
- 10 years of experience
- English
- 1952744104
- THOMAS JEFFERSON UNIVERSITY
- Diabetes, Metabolism & Endocrinology and Internal Medicine
