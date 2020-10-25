Overview of Dr. Anze Urh, MD

Dr. Anze Urh, MD is an Oncology Specialist in Brightwaters, NY. They specialize in Oncology, has 14 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF MIAMI / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Huntington Hospital.



Dr. Urh works at Northwell Health Physician Partners Gynecologic Oncology At Brightwaters in Brightwaters, NY with other offices in Huntington, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Destruction or Excision of Lesion of Cervix (incl. LEEP), Hysteroscopy and Hysterectomy - Laparoscopic along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.