See All Oncologists in Brightwaters, NY
Dr. Anze Urh, MD Icon-share Share Profile
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Dr. Anze Urh, MD

Oncology
3.8 (5)
Accepting new patients
14 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Anze Urh, MD

Dr. Anze Urh, MD is an Oncology Specialist in Brightwaters, NY. They specialize in Oncology, has 14 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF MIAMI / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Huntington Hospital.

Dr. Urh works at Northwell Health Physician Partners Gynecologic Oncology At Brightwaters in Brightwaters, NY with other offices in Huntington, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Destruction or Excision of Lesion of Cervix (incl. LEEP), Hysteroscopy and Hysterectomy - Laparoscopic along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Find providers based on your care needs

User Ratings (of at least 4.0)
Insurance Accepted
Headshot Available
Accepting New Patients
Conditions Treated and Procedures Performed
Start the search for a new doctor with Super Profiles and customizable filters that matter the most to you.

Dr. Urh's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Northwell Health
    404 Potter Blvd, Brightwaters, NY 11718 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (631) 376-0055
  2. 2
    Behrouz Farahmandpour D.o.p.c.
    752 Park Ave, Huntington, NY 11743 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (631) 775-3290
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:30pm
    Tuesday
    9:00am - 5:30pm
    Wednesday
    9:00am - 7:00pm
    Thursday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    9:00am - 5:00pm

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Huntington Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Destruction or Excision of Lesion of Cervix (incl. LEEP)
Hysteroscopy
Hysterectomy - Laparoscopic
Destruction or Excision of Lesion of Cervix (incl. LEEP)
Hysteroscopy
Hysterectomy - Laparoscopic

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Destruction or Excision of Lesion of Cervix (incl. LEEP) Chevron Icon
Hysteroscopy Chevron Icon
Hysterectomy - Laparoscopic Chevron Icon
Gynecologic Cancer Chevron Icon
Anemia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Anemia
Cancer Screening Chevron Icon
Cervical Cancer Chevron Icon
Colpopexy Chevron Icon
Colposcopy Chevron Icon
Excision of Cervix Chevron Icon
Hysterectomy - Open Chevron Icon
Oral Cancer Screening Chevron Icon
Ovarian Cancer Chevron Icon
Secondary Malignancies Chevron Icon
Skin Screenings Chevron Icon
Uterine Cancer Chevron Icon
Vulvar Cancer Chevron Icon
Anal and Rectal Cancer Chevron Icon
Bowenoid Papulosis Chevron Icon
Breast Cancer Chevron Icon
Central Nervous System Lymphoma Chevron Icon
Chronic Lymphocytic Leukemia Chevron Icon
Colorectal Cancer Chevron Icon
Colpopexy With Robotic Assistance Chevron Icon
Colporrhaphy Chevron Icon
Colporrhaphy With Robotic Assistance Chevron Icon
Destruction or Excision of Vaginal Lesions Chevron Icon
Ductal Carcinoma in Situ Chevron Icon
Endocervical Curettage Chevron Icon
Fallopian Tube Cancer Chevron Icon
Kidney Cancer Chevron Icon
Lung Cancer Chevron Icon
Lymphoma Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Lymphoma
Lymphosarcoma Chevron Icon
Meningiomas Chevron Icon
Menopause Chevron Icon
Neutropenia Chevron Icon
Non-Hodgkin's Lymphoma Chevron Icon
Peritoneal Cancer Chevron Icon
Reticulosarcoma Chevron Icon
Salpingo-Oophorectomy With Robotic Assistance Chevron Icon
Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Squamous Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Thoracentesis Chevron Icon
Thyroid Cancer Chevron Icon
Vaginal Cancer Chevron Icon
Vulvectomy Chevron Icon
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    3.8
    Average provider rating
    Based on 5 ratings
    Patient Ratings (5)
    5 Star
    (3)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Dr. Urh?

    Oct 25, 2020
    Great listener! He presented my treatment options and discussed the best choice for me. Would definitely recommend. Staff was good too.
    CS — Oct 25, 2020
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Anze Urh, MD
    How would you rate your experience with Dr. Anze Urh, MD?
    • Likelihood of recommending Dr. Urh to family and friends

    Dr. Urh's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Dr. Urh

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. Anze Urh, MD.

    About Dr. Anze Urh, MD

    Specialties
    • Oncology
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 14 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1598028755
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • UNIVERSITY OF MIAMI / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE
    Medical Education

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Anze Urh, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Urh is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Urh has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Urh has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Urh has seen patients for Destruction or Excision of Lesion of Cervix (incl. LEEP), Hysteroscopy and Hysterectomy - Laparoscopic, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Urh on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    5 patients have reviewed Dr. Urh. The overall rating for this provider is 3.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Urh.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Urh, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Urh appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Dr. Anze Urh, MD?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.