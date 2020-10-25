Dr. Anze Urh, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Urh is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Anze Urh, MD
Overview of Dr. Anze Urh, MD
Dr. Anze Urh, MD is an Oncology Specialist in Brightwaters, NY. They specialize in Oncology, has 14 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF MIAMI / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Huntington Hospital.
Dr. Urh works at
Dr. Urh's Office Locations
Northwell Health404 Potter Blvd, Brightwaters, NY 11718 Directions (631) 376-0055
Behrouz Farahmandpour D.o.p.c.752 Park Ave, Huntington, NY 11743 Directions (631) 775-3290Monday8:00am - 5:30pmTuesday9:00am - 5:30pmWednesday9:00am - 7:00pmThursday9:00am - 5:00pmFriday9:00am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Huntington Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Great listener! He presented my treatment options and discussed the best choice for me. Would definitely recommend. Staff was good too.
About Dr. Anze Urh, MD
- Oncology
- 14 years of experience
- English
- 1598028755
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF MIAMI / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Urh has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Urh accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Urh has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Urh has seen patients for Destruction or Excision of Lesion of Cervix (incl. LEEP), Hysteroscopy and Hysterectomy - Laparoscopic, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Urh on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
5 patients have reviewed Dr. Urh. The overall rating for this provider is 3.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Urh.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Urh, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Urh appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.