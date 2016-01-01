Dr. Aparna Alavalapadu, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Alavalapadu is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Aparna Alavalapadu, MD
Overview of Dr. Aparna Alavalapadu, MD
Dr. Aparna Alavalapadu, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Decatur, IL. They graduated from Ross University School of Medicine and is affiliated with HSHS St. Mary's Hospital.
Dr. Alavalapadu works at
Dr. Alavalapadu's Office Locations
HSHS Medical Group Multispecialty Care - Decatur1730 E Lake Shore Dr, Decatur, IL 62521 Directions (217) 329-1000Monday8:00am - 4:30pmTuesday8:00am - 4:30pmWednesday8:00am - 4:30pmThursday8:00am - 4:30pmFriday8:00am - 4:30pm
HSHS Medical Group Family Medicine and Pediatrics Forsyth845 S Highway 51, Forsyth, IL 62535 Directions (217) 872-0953
Hospital Affiliations
- HSHS St. Mary's Hospital
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Aparna Alavalapadu, MD
- Pediatrics
- English, French, Hindi and Telugu
- 1265929152
Education & Certifications
- Texas Tech University Health Sciences Center
- Ross University School of Medicine
Dr. Alavalapadu speaks French, Hindi and Telugu.
