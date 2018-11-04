Dr. Aparna Ambay, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Ambay is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Aparna Ambay, MD
Overview
Dr. Aparna Ambay, MD is a Dermatologist in Wesley Chapel, FL. They specialize in Dermatology, has 21 years of experience, and is board certified in Dermatology. They graduated from DREXEL UNIV COLL OF MED.
Dr. Ambay works at
Locations
-
1
Partners in Medicine and Surgery PA Dba2441 Oak Myrtle Ln Ste 101, Wesley Chapel, FL 33544 Directions (813) 406-4835
-
2
Santiago M. Hoyos M.d. P.A.7040 Land O Lakes Blvd Unit 101, Land O Lakes, FL 34638 Directions (813) 406-4835
-
3
Brandon Location431 Lithia Pinecrest Rd, Brandon, FL 33511 Directions (813) 406-4835
-
4
Wesley Chapel Location27716 Cashford Cir Ste 101, Wesley Chapel, FL 33544 Directions (813) 406-4835
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Ambay?
Dr Ambay and 360 Dematology is awesome... What a wonderful doctor... After many years of seeing several dermatologists we truly feel that Dr Ambay provides us with the most thorough exams... My wife and I have been with Dr Ambay for a long time now and we have been pleased with the surgeries that were necessary to prevent a more serious situation... Dr Ambay's staff is friendly, efficient and caring... Bob and Lorraine Koryus
About Dr. Aparna Ambay, MD
- Dermatology
- 21 years of experience
- English
- 1467417899
Education & Certifications
- University of Wisconsin
- Mayo Clinic St Marys Hospital
- DREXEL UNIV COLL OF MED
- Dermatology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Ambay has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Ambay accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Ambay has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Ambay works at
Dr. Ambay has seen patients for Itchy Skin, Intertrigo and Dermatitis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Ambay on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
67 patients have reviewed Dr. Ambay. The overall rating for this provider is 4.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Ambay.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Ambay, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Ambay appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.