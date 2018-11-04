Overview

Dr. Aparna Ambay, MD is a Dermatologist in Wesley Chapel, FL. They specialize in Dermatology, has 21 years of experience, and is board certified in Dermatology. They graduated from DREXEL UNIV COLL OF MED.



Dr. Ambay works at Partners in Medicine and Surgery PA Dba in Wesley Chapel, FL with other offices in Land O Lakes, FL and Brandon, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Itchy Skin, Intertrigo and Dermatitis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.