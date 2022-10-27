Overview of Dr. Aparna Eligeti, MD

Dr. Aparna Eligeti, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Lehigh Acres, FL. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 26 years of experience. They graduated from University of Florida and is affiliated with Cape Coral Hospital.



Dr. Eligeti works at Physicians' Primary Care of SWFL in Lehigh Acres, FL with other offices in Cape Coral, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea), Hysteroscopy and Menopausal and Postmenopausal Disorders along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.