Dr. Aparna Eligeti, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Eligeti is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Aparna Eligeti, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Aparna Eligeti, MD
Dr. Aparna Eligeti, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Lehigh Acres, FL. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 26 years of experience. They graduated from University of Florida and is affiliated with Cape Coral Hospital.
Dr. Eligeti works at
Dr. Eligeti's Office Locations
-
1
Physicians' Primary Care of SWFL - OBGYN5700 Lee Blvd, Lehigh Acres, FL 33971 Directions (239) 432-5858Friday7:30am - 4:30pm
-
2
Physicians Primary Care1265 Viscaya Pkwy Bldg 3, Cape Coral, FL 33990 Directions (239) 432-5858
Hospital Affiliations
- Cape Coral Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Eligeti?
Dr. Eligeti is wonderful. She is smart, kind, thoughtful and has a lovely sense of humor. She cared for my wife and I for our first pregnancy and again we have chosen her for our second. Highly recommend!
About Dr. Aparna Eligeti, MD
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- 26 years of experience
- English
- 1063452464
Education & Certifications
- University Hospital SUNY Health Science Center
- University of Florida
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Eligeti has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Eligeti accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Eligeti has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Eligeti works at
Dr. Eligeti has seen patients for Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea), Hysteroscopy and Menopausal and Postmenopausal Disorders, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Eligeti on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
44 patients have reviewed Dr. Eligeti. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Eligeti.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Eligeti, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Eligeti appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.