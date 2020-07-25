Dr. Aparna Kamat, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Kamat is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Aparna Kamat, MD
Dr. Aparna Kamat, MD is an Oncology Specialist in Houston, TX. They specialize in Oncology, has 29 years of experience. They graduated from Barisal Medical College and is affiliated with Houston Methodist Baytown Hospital, Houston Methodist Hospital, Houston Methodist Sugar Land Hospital and Houston Methodist West Hospital.
Houston Office6550 Fannin St Ste 901, Houston, TX 77030 Directions (713) 441-1026
Houston Methodist Hospital6565 Fannin St, Houston, TX 77030 Directions (713) 441-1026MondayClosed Open 24 HoursTuesdayClosed Open 24 HoursWednesdayClosed Open 24 HoursThursdayClosed Open 24 HoursFridayClosed Open 24 HoursSaturdayClosed Open 24 HoursSundayClosed Open 24 Hours
Hospital Affiliations
- Houston Methodist Baytown Hospital
- Houston Methodist Hospital
- Houston Methodist Sugar Land Hospital
- Houston Methodist West Hospital
Dr Kamat is a very skilled surgeon. I wish that I could give her more than 5 stars. I was referred to her so that she could remove my fibroids. Dr. Kamat removed 32 fibroids and was able to save my uterus. She and her team closely monitored and took great care of me. When I was discharged home, I never took any pain medicine at all because I didn’t need it, and I credit that to Dr. Kamat. My family couldn’t believe how independent I was so soon after having major surgery. I am very glad that I chose Dr. Kamat to be my surgeon.
About Dr. Aparna Kamat, MD
- Oncology
- 29 years of experience
- English
- Barisal Medical College
Dr. Kamat has seen patients for Gynecologic Cancer and Uterine Cancer, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Kamat on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
