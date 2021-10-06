Dr. Aparna Komatineni, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Komatineni is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Aparna Komatineni, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Colorado Springs, CO. They specialize in Neurology, has 21 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurology. They graduated from Sri Venkateswara University and is affiliated with Penrose Hospital and UCHealth Memorial Hospital Central.
Northstar Neurology of Colorado Springs3920 N Union Blvd Ste 150, Colorado Springs, CO 80907 Directions (719) 694-3595Monday8:00am - 4:30pmTuesday8:00am - 4:30pmWednesday8:00am - 4:30pmThursday8:00am - 4:30pmFriday8:00am - 4:30pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Penrose Hospital
- UCHealth Memorial Hospital Central
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- AARP
- Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
- Aetna
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Colorado Access
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health
- Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
- Humana
- Kaiser Permanente
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- Rocky Mountain Health Plans
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
- Worker's Compensation
- Zurich
Kind, understanding, knowledgeable and professional!
- Neurology
- 21 years of experience
- English
- 1992826424
- MEDICAL COLLEGE OF WISCONSIN
- Sri Venkateswara University
- Neurology
Dr. Komatineni has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Komatineni accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Komatineni has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Komatineni has seen patients for Migraine, Trigeminal Neuralgia and All Headaches (incl. Migraine), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Komatineni on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
113 patients have reviewed Dr. Komatineni. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Komatineni.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Komatineni, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Komatineni appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.