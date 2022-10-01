Overview

Dr. Aparna Mahakala, MD is an Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism Specialist in Lawrenceville, GA. They specialize in Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism, has 27 years of experience, and is board certified in Diabetes, Metabolism & Endocrinology. They graduated from Deccan College Of Med Sc and is affiliated with Northside Hospital Gwinnett.



Dr. Mahakala works at North Atlanta Endocrinology & Diabetes in Lawrenceville, GA with other offices in Bethlehem, GA. They frequently treat conditions like Diabetes Type 1, Thyroid Goiter and Diabetes Type 2 along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.