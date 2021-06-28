See All Gastroenterologists in Reading, PA
Dr. Aparna Mele, MD

Gastroenterology
4.0 (21)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Aparna Mele, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Reading, PA. They completed their fellowship with Hershey Med Center

Dr. Mele works at Saint Joseph's Medical Center ANS in Reading, PA. They frequently treat conditions like Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD), Hernia and Constipation along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Customize your search with filters
Locations

  1. 1
    Penn State Health St. Joseph Medical Center
    2500 Bernville Rd, Reading, PA 19605 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (610) 378-2000
  2. 2
    Digestive Disease Associates Ltd.
    1011 Reed Ave Ste 300, Reading, PA 19610 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (610) 288-3229

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Penn State Health St. Joseph Medical Center
  • Reading Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD)
Hernia
Constipation
Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD)
Hernia
Constipation

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD) Chevron Icon
Hernia Chevron Icon
Constipation Chevron Icon
Abdominal Pain Chevron Icon
Celiac Disease Chevron Icon
Diverticulitis, Intestinal Chevron Icon
Diverticulosis, Intestinal Chevron Icon
Dysphagia Chevron Icon
Esophagitis Chevron Icon
Gas-Bloat Syndrome Chevron Icon
Gastritis Chevron Icon
Gastroparesis Chevron Icon
Hemorrhoids Chevron Icon
Hiatal Hernia Chevron Icon
Inflammatory Bowel Disease Chevron Icon
Irritable Bowel Syndrome Chevron Icon
Reflux Esophagitis Chevron Icon
Ulcerative Colitis Chevron Icon
Anemia Chevron Icon
Barrett's Esophagus Chevron Icon
Diaphragmatic and-or Hiatal Hernia Chevron Icon
Diarrhea Chevron Icon
Duodenitis Chevron Icon
Nausea Chevron Icon
Anal or Rectal Pain Chevron Icon
Benign Neoplasm of the Digestive System Chevron Icon
Cirrhosis Chevron Icon
Crohn's Disease Chevron Icon
Diffuse Esophageal Spasm Chevron Icon
Enteritis Chevron Icon
Eosinophilic Esophagitis Chevron Icon
Esophageal Motility Disorders Chevron Icon
Esophageal Ulcer Chevron Icon
Esophageal Varices Chevron Icon
Gallstones Chevron Icon
Gastric Ulcer Chevron Icon
Gastrointestinal Bleeding Chevron Icon
Gastrointestinal Malabsorption Chevron Icon
Heartburn Chevron Icon
Hepatitis B - Immune Response Chevron Icon
Hepatitis C Chevron Icon
Ileus Chevron Icon
Impedance Testing Chevron Icon
Intestinal Obstruction Chevron Icon
Ischemic Colitis Chevron Icon
Lactose Intolerance Chevron Icon
Liver Damage from Alcohol Chevron Icon
Non-Alcoholic Fatty Liver Disease Chevron Icon
Noninfectious Gastroenteritis and Colitis Chevron Icon
Pancreatitis Chevron Icon
Peptic Ulcer Chevron Icon
Pyloric Stenosis Chevron Icon
Unexplained Weight Loss Chevron Icon
VAP Lipid Testing Chevron Icon
Viral Hepatitis Chevron Icon
Vomiting Disorders Chevron Icon
Wireless pH Testing Chevron Icon
Abdominal Disorders Chevron Icon
Abscess Chevron Icon
Achalasia Chevron Icon
All Types of Food Poisoning Chevron Icon
Autoimmune Diseases Chevron Icon
Benign Tumor Chevron Icon
Biliary Atresia Chevron Icon
Biliary Drainage Chevron Icon
Blood Disorders Chevron Icon
Cancer Chevron Icon
Cholecystitis and Gallstones Chevron Icon
Cholelithiasis Chevron Icon
Colorectal Cancer Chevron Icon
Copper Metabolism Disorders Chevron Icon
Dehydration Chevron Icon
Diverticulitis Chevron Icon
Diverticulosis Chevron Icon
Duodenal Ulcer Chevron Icon
Dysentery Chevron Icon
E. coli Food Poisoning Chevron Icon
Esophageal Achalasia and Cardiospasm Chevron Icon
Esophageal Cancer Chevron Icon
Esophageal Diseases Chevron Icon
Esophageal Diverticulum Chevron Icon
Food Allergy Chevron Icon
Food Poisoning Chevron Icon
Gastroenterology Procedures Chevron Icon
Gastrointestinal Diseases Chevron Icon
Gastrojejunal Ulcer Chevron Icon
Hemochromatosis Chevron Icon
Hepatitis A Chevron Icon
Hepatorenal Syndrome Chevron Icon
Indigestion Chevron Icon
Intestinal Abscess Chevron Icon
Intestinal Ischemia Chevron Icon
Mallory-Weiss Syndrome Chevron Icon
Malnutrition Chevron Icon
Neoplasm of Gastrointestinal Tract Chevron Icon
Non-Neonatal Jaundice Chevron Icon
Pouchitis Chevron Icon
Primary Biliary Cholangitis Chevron Icon
Primary Sclerosing Cholangitis Chevron Icon
Salmonella Food Poisoning Chevron Icon
Small Intestine Cancer Chevron Icon
Stomach and Small Intestine Cancer Chevron Icon
Stomach Cancer Chevron Icon
Stomach Diseases Chevron Icon
Stomal Ulcer Chevron Icon
Ulcer Chevron Icon
Vascular Insufficiency of Intestines Chevron Icon
Viral Enteritis Chevron Icon
Viral Infection Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Amerihealth
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Assurant Health
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Capital Blue Cross
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CHAMPVA
    • Cigna
    • CoreSource
    • Coventry Health Care
    • Devon Health
    • First Health
    • Gateway Health Plan
    • Geisinger Health Plan
    • Golden Rule
    • Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
    • HealthPartners
    • Highmark Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Humana
    • Independence Blue Cross
    • Keystone Health Plan East
    • Medicaid
    • MultiPlan
    • QualCare
    • Teamsters or other Unions
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • UPMC
    • UPMC Health Plan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    4.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 21 ratings
    Patient Ratings (21)
    5 Star
    (14)
    4 Star
    (2)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (5)
    About Dr. Aparna Mele, MD

    • Gastroenterology
    • English
    • 1851512719
    Education & Certifications

    • Hershey Med Center
    • Thomas Jefferson University Hospital
    • Thomas Jefferson University Hospital
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Aparna Mele, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Mele is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Mele has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Mele has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Mele works at Saint Joseph's Medical Center ANS in Reading, PA. View the full address on Dr. Mele’s profile.

    Dr. Mele has seen patients for Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD), Hernia and Constipation, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Mele on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    21 patients have reviewed Dr. Mele. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Mele.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Mele, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Mele appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.