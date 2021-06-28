Overview

Dr. Aparna Mele, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Reading, PA. They completed their fellowship with Hershey Med Center



Dr. Mele works at Saint Joseph's Medical Center ANS in Reading, PA. They frequently treat conditions like Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD), Hernia and Constipation along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.