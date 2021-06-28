Dr. Aparna Mele, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Mele is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Aparna Mele, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Aparna Mele, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Reading, PA. They completed their fellowship with Hershey Med Center
Dr. Mele works at
Locations
-
1
Penn State Health St. Joseph Medical Center2500 Bernville Rd, Reading, PA 19605 Directions (610) 378-2000
-
2
Digestive Disease Associates Ltd.1011 Reed Ave Ste 300, Reading, PA 19610 Directions (610) 288-3229
Hospital Affiliations
- Penn State Health St. Joseph Medical Center
- Reading Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Assurant Health
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Capital Blue Cross
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CHAMPVA
- Cigna
- CoreSource
- Coventry Health Care
- Devon Health
- First Health
- Gateway Health Plan
- Geisinger Health Plan
- Golden Rule
- Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
- HealthPartners
- Highmark Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Humana
- Independence Blue Cross
- Keystone Health Plan East
- Medicaid
- MultiPlan
- QualCare
- Teamsters or other Unions
- UnitedHealthCare
- UPMC
- UPMC Health Plan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Difficult colonoscopy. Dr. Mele was great! Caring and informative.
About Dr. Aparna Mele, MD
- Gastroenterology
- English
- 1851512719
Education & Certifications
- Hershey Med Center
- Thomas Jefferson University Hospital
- Thomas Jefferson University Hospital
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Mele has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Mele accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Mele has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Mele works at
Dr. Mele has seen patients for Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD), Hernia and Constipation, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Mele on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
21 patients have reviewed Dr. Mele. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Mele.
