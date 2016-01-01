Dr. Aparna Peethambaram, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Peethambaram is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Aparna Peethambaram, MD
Overview of Dr. Aparna Peethambaram, MD
Dr. Aparna Peethambaram, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Duluth, GA.
Dr. Peethambaram works at
Dr. Peethambaram's Office Locations
Twinkle Pediatrics, LLC1815 Satellite Blvd Ste 501, Duluth, GA 30097 Directions (678) 496-2600
Hospital Affiliations
- Northside Hospital Gwinnett
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
- Assurant Health
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health
- Humana
- Medicaid
- MultiPlan
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
- WellPoint
About Dr. Aparna Peethambaram, MD
- Pediatrics
- English, Hindi, Kannada, Spanish and Telugu
Education & Certifications
- Childrens Hospital Medical Center of Akron
- Government Medical College Mysore
- Pediatrics
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Peethambaram has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Peethambaram accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Peethambaram has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Peethambaram speaks Hindi, Kannada, Spanish and Telugu.
6 patients have reviewed Dr. Peethambaram. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Peethambaram.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Peethambaram, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Peethambaram appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.