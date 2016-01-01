See All Neurologists in Philadelphia, PA
Dr. Aparna Prabhu, MD

Neurology
4.3 (26)
Accepting new patients
22 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Aparna Prabhu, MD

Dr. Aparna Prabhu, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Philadelphia, PA. They specialize in Neurology, has 22 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurology. They graduated from Bangalore Medical College and is affiliated with Einstein Medical Center Philadelphia.

Dr. Prabhu works at Einstein Neurology Associates in Philadelphia, PA with other offices in Elkins Park, PA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Prabhu's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Einstein Neurology - Klein Building
    5401 Old York Rd Ste 404, Philadelphia, PA 19141 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (215) 456-7190
  2. 2
    Einstein Neurology at Paley
    5501 Old York Rd, Philadelphia, PA 19141 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (215) 456-7190
  3. 3
    Einstein Neurology at Elkins Park Neuro Sensory
    60 Township Line Rd, Elkins Park, PA 19027 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (215) 663-6700

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Multiple Sclerosis (MS)
Memory Evaluation
Deep Brain Stimulation Evaluation
Multiple Sclerosis (MS)
Memory Evaluation
Deep Brain Stimulation Evaluation

    Insurance Accepted

    • Amerihealth
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Capital Blue Cross
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • MultiPlan
    • UPMC

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews

    4.3
    Average provider rating
    Based on 26 ratings
    Patient Ratings (26)
    5 Star
    (20)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (2)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (3)
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    About Dr. Aparna Prabhu, MD

    Specialties
    • Neurology
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 22 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    Gender
    • Female
    Gender
    NPI Number
    • 1093943003
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • Bangalore Medical College
    Medical Education
    Board Certifications
    • Neurology
    Board Certifications
    Hospital Affiliations

    • Einstein Medical Center Philadelphia

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Aparna Prabhu, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Prabhu is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Prabhu has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Prabhu has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    26 patients have reviewed Dr. Prabhu. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Prabhu.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Prabhu, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Prabhu appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

