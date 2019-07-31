Dr. Aparna Ramasubramanian, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Ramasubramanian is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Aparna Ramasubramanian, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Aparna Ramasubramanian, MD
Dr. Aparna Ramasubramanian, MD is a Pediatric Ophthalmology Specialist in Phoenix, AZ. They specialize in Pediatric Ophthalmology, has 19 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF ARKANSAS FOR MEDICAL SCIENCES and is affiliated with Phoenix Children's Hospital and University Of Louisville Hospital.
Dr. Ramasubramanian works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Dr. Ramasubramanian's Office Locations
-
1
Phoenix Children's Medical Group1920 E Cambridge Ave Ste 203, Phoenix, AZ 85006 Directions (602) 837-1808
-
2
Phoenix Children's Medical Group6320 W Union Hills Dr Ste 230 Bldg A, Glendale, AZ 85308 Directions (623) 259-8199
Hospital Affiliations
- Phoenix Children's Hospital
- University Of Louisville Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Ramasubramanian?
Dr. Ramasubramanian has been treating my daughter for a little over 2 years since she was diagnosed with bilateral retinoblastoma. She is absolutely phenomenal, professional, and always puts my daughter’s health above anything. If you are ever concerned about the wellbeing of your child’s eye, and need to see an ophthalmologist, she is worth it!
About Dr. Aparna Ramasubramanian, MD
- Pediatric Ophthalmology
- 19 years of experience
- English
- 1841428083
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF ARKANSAS FOR MEDICAL SCIENCES
- Ophthalmology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Ramasubramanian has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Ramasubramanian accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Ramasubramanian has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Ramasubramanian works at
Dr. Ramasubramanian has seen patients for Lazy Eye, Exotropia and Stye, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Ramasubramanian on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
3 patients have reviewed Dr. Ramasubramanian. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Ramasubramanian.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Ramasubramanian, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Ramasubramanian appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.