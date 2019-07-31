Overview of Dr. Aparna Ramasubramanian, MD

Dr. Aparna Ramasubramanian, MD is a Pediatric Ophthalmology Specialist in Phoenix, AZ. They specialize in Pediatric Ophthalmology, has 19 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF ARKANSAS FOR MEDICAL SCIENCES and is affiliated with Phoenix Children's Hospital and University Of Louisville Hospital.



Dr. Ramasubramanian works at Phoenix Children's Medical Group in Phoenix, AZ with other offices in Glendale, AZ. They frequently treat conditions like Lazy Eye, Exotropia and Stye along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.