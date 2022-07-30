See All Obstetricians & Gynecologists in Los Angeles, CA
Dr. Aparna Sridhar, MD

Obstetrics & Gynecology
4.7 (15)
Accepting new patients
18 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Aparna Sridhar, MD

Dr. Aparna Sridhar, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Los Angeles, CA. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 18 years of experience. They graduated from Mysore Medical College/Krishnarajendra and Attached Hospitlas and is affiliated with Ronald Reagan UCLA Medical Center.

Dr. Sridhar works at OBSTETRICS AND GYNECOLOGY CLINIC in Los Angeles, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Vaginitis and-or Vaginosis, Human Papillomavirus DNA Testing and Menopausal and Postmenopausal Disorders along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California as well as other major insurance plans.

Dr. Sridhar's Office Locations

  1. 1
    UCLA Medical Center OB/GYN
    200 Medical Plz Ste 220, Los Angeles, CA 90095 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (310) 794-7274

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Ronald Reagan UCLA Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Vaginitis and-or Vaginosis
Human Papillomavirus DNA Testing
Menopausal and Postmenopausal Disorders
Vaginitis and-or Vaginosis Chevron Icon
Human Papillomavirus DNA Testing Chevron Icon
Menopausal and Postmenopausal Disorders Chevron Icon
Abnormal Uterine Bleeding Chevron Icon
Adenomyosis Chevron Icon
Asymptomatic Post-Menopausal Status Chevron Icon
Atrophic Vaginitis Chevron Icon
Chronic Pelvic Pain Chevron Icon
Endometriosis Chevron Icon
Excessive Menstrual Bleeding Chevron Icon
Gynecologic Cancer Chevron Icon
Ovarian Cancer Screening Chevron Icon
Ovarian Cysts Chevron Icon
Pap Smear Abnormalities Chevron Icon
Sexually Transmitted Diseases (STDs) Chevron Icon
Uterine Cancer Chevron Icon
Uterine Fibroids Chevron Icon
Yeast Infections Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Birth Control Chevron Icon
Blood Disorders in Pregnancy Chevron Icon
Cervical Cancer Chevron Icon
Cervical Polyps Chevron Icon
Coagulation Defects in Pregnancy and Postpartum Chevron Icon
Encounters for Normal Pregnancies Chevron Icon
Fallopian Tube Disorders Chevron Icon
Fetal Cardiac Monitoring Chevron Icon
Gestational Diabetes Chevron Icon
Gynecologic Disorders Chevron Icon
Hemorrhoids Chevron Icon
High Risk Pregnancy Chevron Icon
HPV (Human Papillomavirus) Chevron Icon
Hypertension Chevron Icon
Intrauterine Growth Restriction Chevron Icon
Mastodynia Chevron Icon
Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea) Chevron Icon
Miscarriages Chevron Icon
Nausea Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Nausea
Noninflammatory Cervical Disorders Chevron Icon
Osteopenia Chevron Icon
Osteoporosis Chevron Icon
Perimenopause Chevron Icon
Symptomatic Menopause Chevron Icon
Tubo-Ovarian Abscess Chevron Icon
Vaginal and Pelvic Prolapse Chevron Icon
Vaginal Prolapse Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • Health Net
    • MultiPlan
    • Premera Blue Cross
    • UnitedHealthCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.7
    Average provider rating
    Based on 15 ratings
    Patient Ratings (15)
    5 Star
    (14)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Jul 30, 2022
    Dr. Sridhar is an excellent doctor. She's knowledgeable and has an amazing bedside manor. She performed my D&C and was so caring and supportive; it really made all the difference in the world. I cannot recommend her enough, she really cares about her patients and she is SO smart. She's an excellent doctor.
    Anna K. — Jul 30, 2022
    Photo: Dr. Aparna Sridhar, MD
    About Dr. Aparna Sridhar, MD

    Specialties
    • Obstetrics & Gynecology
    Years of Experience
    • 18 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Hindi, Kannada and Telugu
    NPI Number
    • 1154526010
    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • UMDNJ - University Hospital
    Medical Education
    • Mysore Medical College/Krishnarajendra and Attached Hospitlas
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Aparna Sridhar, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Sridhar is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Sridhar has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Sridhar has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Sridhar works at OBSTETRICS AND GYNECOLOGY CLINIC in Los Angeles, CA. View the full address on Dr. Sridhar’s profile.

    Dr. Sridhar has seen patients for Vaginitis and-or Vaginosis, Human Papillomavirus DNA Testing and Menopausal and Postmenopausal Disorders, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Sridhar on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    15 patients have reviewed Dr. Sridhar. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Sridhar.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Sridhar, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Sridhar appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

