Dr. Apeksha Jain, DDS
Overview
Dr. Apeksha Jain, DDS is a Dentistry Practitioner in Exeter, NH.
Locations
Rockingham Dental Group16 Hampton Rd, Exeter, NH 03833 Directions (603) 709-2418
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Insurance Accepted
- Aetna
- Ameritas
- Cigna
- Delta Dental
- Dental Network of America
- DenteMax
- Guardian
- Humana
- MetLife
- Principal Financial Group
- United Concordia
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
I had a wonderful visit with Dr. Jain. She did an amazing job on a filling.
About Dr. Apeksha Jain, DDS
- Dentistry
- English
- Female
- 1811379399
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Jain has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Jain accepts Aetna, Cigna and Humana, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
4 patients have reviewed Dr. Jain. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Jain.
