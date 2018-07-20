Overview of Dr. Apig Mosses, MD

Dr. Apig Mosses, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Brooklyn, NY. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 17 years of experience. They graduated from University of Aleppo / Faculty of Medicine and is affiliated with NYU Langone Health Tisch Hospital and NYU Langone Hospital - Brooklyn.



Dr. Mosses works at Family Medicine in Brooklyn, NY. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.