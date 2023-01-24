Dr. Apoor Gami, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Gami is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Apoor Gami, MD
Overview
Dr. Apoor Gami, MD is a Clinical Cardiac Electrophysiologist in Elmhurst, IL. They specialize in Clinical Cardiac Electrophysiology, has 22 years of experience. They graduated from Northwestern Center / Medical School|Northwestern University - Feinberg School of Medicine and is affiliated with Edward Hospital - Main Campus and Elmhurst Hospital - Main Campus.
Dr. Gami works at
Locations
-
1
Elmhurst Memorial Elmhurst Clinic172 E Schiller St Fl 4, Elmhurst, IL 60126 Directions (331) 221-9003
-
2
Practice133 E Brush Hill Rd Ste 202, Elmhurst, IL 60126 Directions (331) 231-6200
Hospital Affiliations
- Edward Hospital - Main Campus
- Elmhurst Hospital - Main Campus
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- American Enterprise Group
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Assurant Health
- AvMed
- Bakery & Confectionary Union Plan
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Illinois
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Oklahoma
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Buckeye Community Health Plan
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- Coventry Health Care of Missouri
- First Health
- Golden Rule
- Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
- HealthLink
- Humana
- Medical Mutual of Ohio
- Medico
- MultiPlan
- National Elevator
- Samaritan Health Plans
- Thrivent Financial
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Gami?
Professional,knowledgeable with good manners
About Dr. Apoor Gami, MD
- Clinical Cardiac Electrophysiology
- 22 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1326026840
Education & Certifications
- Mayo Clinic Graduate School of Medicine - Cardiology|Mayo Clinic Graduate School of Medicine - Electrophysiology|Mayo Clinic Saint Marys Hospital
- Mayo Clinic Graduate School of Medicine|Mayo Clinic Saint Marys Hospital
- Mayo Clinic Saint Marys Hospital
- Northwestern Center / Medical School|Northwestern University - Feinberg School of Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Gami accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Gami has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Gami works at
Dr. Gami has seen patients for Heart Disease, Cardiomyopathy, Dilated and Electrocardiogram (EKG), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Gami on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Gami speaks Spanish.
37 patients have reviewed Dr. Gami. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Gami.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Gami, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Gami appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.