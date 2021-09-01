Overview

Dr. Apoor Patel, MD is a Clinical Cardiac Electrophysiologist in Sugar Land, TX. They specialize in Clinical Cardiac Electrophysiology, has 21 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiovascular Disease. They graduated from David Geffen School of Medicine at UCLA|University Of California, Los Angeles, School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Houston Methodist Hospital and Houston Methodist Sugar Land Hospital.



Dr. Patel works at Houston Methodist DeBakey Cardiology Associates in Sugar Land, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Pacemaker Insertion or Replacement, Cardioverter-Defibrillator or Pacemaker Insertion, Removal or Repair and Heart Disease along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.