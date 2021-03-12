See All Oncologists in Barrington, IL
Dr. Apoorva Chawla, MD

Medical Oncology
5.0 (3)
Call for new patient details

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Apoorva Chawla, MD

Dr. Apoorva Chawla, MD is a Medical Oncology Specialist in Barrington, IL. They graduated from INDIANA UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Advocate Good Shepherd Hospital, Advocate Illinois Masonic Medical Center and AMITA Health St. Alexius Medical Center Hoffman Estates.

Dr. Chawla works at Northwest Oncology & Hematology in Barrington, IL with other offices in Rolling Meadows, IL and Elk Grove Village, IL. They frequently treat conditions like Leukocytosis, Anemia and Bone Marrow Biopsy along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

These providers are on the medical staff of Mayo
Dr. Chawla's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Northwest Oncology & Hematology S.c.
    27750 W Il Route 22 Ste G70, Barrington, IL 60010 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (847) 842-0180
  2. 2
    Northwest Oncology & Hematology Sc
    3701 Algonquin Rd Ste 900, Rolling Meadows, IL 60008 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (847) 577-0620
  3. 3
    Northwest Oncology and Hematology Sc
    800 Biesterfield Rd Ste 210, Elk Grove Village, IL 60007 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (847) 842-0180

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Advocate Good Shepherd Hospital
  • Advocate Illinois Masonic Medical Center
  • AMITA Health St. Alexius Medical Center Hoffman Estates

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Leukocytosis
Anemia
Bone Marrow Biopsy
Leukocytosis
Anemia
Bone Marrow Biopsy

Leukocytosis Chevron Icon
Anemia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Anemia
Bone Marrow Biopsy Chevron Icon
Myeloproliferative Disorders Chevron Icon
Anal and Rectal Cancer Chevron Icon
Bleeding Disorders Chevron Icon
Bone Cancer Chevron Icon
Breast Cancer Chevron Icon
Central Nervous System Lymphoma Chevron Icon
Chronic Myeloid Leukemia (CML) Chevron Icon
Colorectal Cancer Chevron Icon
Gynecologic Cancer Chevron Icon
Lung Cancer Chevron Icon
Lymphoma, Large-Cell Chevron Icon
Myelodysplastic Syndromes Chevron Icon
Myeloma Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Myeloma
Neutropenia Chevron Icon
Non-Hodgkin's Lymphoma Chevron Icon
Oral Cancer Chevron Icon
Ovarian Cancer Chevron Icon
Pancreatic Cancer Chevron Icon
Polycythemia Rubra Vera Chevron Icon
Primary Central Nervous System Lymphoma Chevron Icon
Prostate Cancer Chevron Icon
Reticulosarcoma Chevron Icon
Secondary Malignancies Chevron Icon
Tongue Cancer Chevron Icon
Adrenal Gland Cancer Chevron Icon
Bladder Cancer Chevron Icon
Cardiac MRI (Magnetic Resonance Imaging) of Heart or Chest Chevron Icon
Cervical Cancer Chevron Icon
Cholangiocarcinoma Chevron Icon
Chronic Lymphocytic Leukemia Chevron Icon
Esophageal Cancer Chevron Icon
Fallopian Tube Cancer Chevron Icon
Gallbladder and Biliary Tract Cancer Chevron Icon
Hypercoagulable State Chevron Icon
Immune Thrombocytopenic Purpura (ITP) Chevron Icon
Kidney Cancer Chevron Icon
Laryngeal Cancer Chevron Icon
Liver Cancer Chevron Icon
Lymphocytosis Chevron Icon
Macroglobulinemia (incl. Waldenstrom's ) Chevron Icon
Mantle Cell Lymphoma Chevron Icon
Marginal Zone Lymphoma Chevron Icon
Mediastinal Tumors, Malignant Chevron Icon
Neuroendocrine Tumors Chevron Icon
Nodular Lymphoma Chevron Icon
Pancytopenia Chevron Icon
Paroxysmal Nocturnal Hemoglobinuria Chevron Icon
Pleural Cancer Chevron Icon
Primary Hypercoagulable State (incl. Factor V Leiden Disease) Chevron Icon
Purpura Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Purpura
Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Soft Tissue Sarcoma Chevron Icon
Squamous Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Testicular Cancer Chevron Icon
Thoracentesis Chevron Icon
Throat Cancer (Oropharyngeal) Chevron Icon
Thrombocytosis Chevron Icon
Thyroid Cancer Chevron Icon
Tonsil Cancer Chevron Icon
Uterine Cancer Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    Ratings & Reviews
    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 3 ratings
    Patient Ratings (3)
    5 Star
    (3)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Mar 12, 2021
    Dr. Chawla is amazing. He was my oncologist during my breast cancer treatments. He is very thorough, patient, compassionate and provides the highest level of service. I was so fortunate to have him as a part of my cancer treatment team and I would highly recommend him to others.
    About Dr. Apoorva Chawla, MD

    Specialties
    • Medical Oncology
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1710114145
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • INDIANA UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE
    Board Certifications
    • Medical Oncology
