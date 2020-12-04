Dr. Apoorva Vashi, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Vashi is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Apoorva Vashi, MD is an Urology Specialist in Jacksonville, FL. They specialize in Urology, has 30 years of experience, and is board certified in Urology. They graduated from University of Michigan Medical School and is affiliated with Ascension St. Vincent's Riverside Hospital and Baptist Medical Center Jacksonville.
Mciver Clinic710 Lomax St, Jacksonville, FL 32204 Directions (904) 355-6583Monday6:00am - 6:00pmTuesday6:00am - 6:00pmWednesday6:00am - 6:00pmThursday6:00am - 6:00pmFriday6:00am - 6:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Ascension St. Vincent's Riverside Hospital
- Baptist Medical Center Jacksonville
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Dr. Vashi is a very good doctor. I have seen him for approximately 15 years. He has capably treated me for two potentially serious situations. Everything has worked out fine, and now my test results are normal and improving. I see him yearly for evaluations. I respect his knowledge, patience and thoroughness. He also has a good supporting staff who are sensitive about handling delicate issues. I would highly recommend Dr. Vashi and McIver.
- Urology
- 30 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- University Mich
- University Mich
- University of Michigan Medical School
- Urology
Dr. Vashi has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Vashi accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Vashi has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Vashi has seen patients for Enlarged Prostate (BPH), Urinary Tract Infection (UTI) and Urinary Incontinence, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Vashi on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
33 patients have reviewed Dr. Vashi. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Vashi.
