Dr. Apostolos Evangelidis, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Apostolos Evangelidis, MD
Dr. Apostolos Evangelidis, MD is an Urology Specialist in Manhattan, KS.
Dr. Evangelidis works at
Dr. Evangelidis' Office Locations
Associated Urologists Ambulatory Surgery1133 College Ave, Manhattan, KS 66502 Directions (785) 537-8710
Associated Urologists1106 Saint Marys Rd Ste 206, Junction City, KS 66441 Directions (785) 238-3425
Smith County Memorial Hospital921 E Highway 36, Smith Center, KS 66967 Directions (785) 282-6845
Hospital Affiliations
- Ascension Via Christi Hospital Manhattan
- Clay County Medical Center
- Geary Community Hospital
- Memorial Hospital
- Smith County Memorial Hospital
- Wamego Health Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
I recommend Dr Evangelidis to my friends and family. He is thorough, thoughtful, and kind with his evaluations and recommendations. Dr Evangelidis performed my surgery 4 months ago, and I am incredibly happy with the results.
About Dr. Apostolos Evangelidis, MD
- Urology
- English, Greek
- 1902909138
Education & Certifications
- Urology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Evangelidis has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Evangelidis accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Evangelidis has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Evangelidis works at
Dr. Evangelidis has seen patients for Polyuria, Urinary Incontinence and Enlarged Prostate (BPH), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Evangelidis on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Evangelidis speaks Greek.
20 patients have reviewed Dr. Evangelidis. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Evangelidis.
