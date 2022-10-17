Dr. Wang accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Apphia Wang, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Apphia Wang, MD is a Dermatologist in Wellington, FL.
Locations
Sunshine Dermatology PA1035 S State Road 7 Ste 122, Wellington, FL 33414 Directions (650) 353-6377
Dermatology Associates286 Mitylene Park Dr, Montgomery, AL 36117 Directions (334) 396-1555Monday7:30am - 4:00pmTuesday7:30am - 4:00pmWednesday7:30am - 4:00pmThursday7:30am - 4:00pmFriday7:30am - 12:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Orthopaedic Surgical Associates107 Gamma Dr Ste 120, Pittsburgh, PA 15238 Directions (412) 782-2302Monday7:30am - 5:00pmTuesday7:30am - 5:00pmWednesday7:30am - 5:00pmThursday7:30am - 5:00pmFriday7:30am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Adult and Pediatric Dermatology6100 SE Federal Hwy, Stuart, FL 34997 Directions (772) 600-7688Monday9:00am - 6:30pmThursday9:00am - 6:30pmFriday9:00am - 6:30pm
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
VERY Thorough. I went to other MDs in Wellington in the last six years and they were very rushed, over crowded, pushing products. I felt heard by Dr. Wang, I was checked out very well. She spent time answering questions and concerns. Even if the practice grows to include cosmetic, I feel I would use them for that as well, bc they seem very focused on the patients needs rather than their own. The best dermatologist in six years in Wellington. I highly recommend. I am not easily pleased, either.
About Dr. Apphia Wang, MD
- Dermatology
- English
- 1902224553
Education & Certifications
- Dermatology and Micrographic Dermatologic Surgery
