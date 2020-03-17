Overview

Dr. Aprajita Goel, MD is a Rheumatology Specialist in Portland, OR. They specialize in Rheumatology, has 34 years of experience. They graduated from University Hospital Of Wales and College Of Medicine and is affiliated with Providence Newberg Medical Center, Providence Portland Medical Center, Providence Seaside Hospital, Providence St. Vincent Medical Center and Tuality Community Hospital.



Dr. Goel works at Northwest Rheumatology Assocs in Portland, OR. They frequently treat conditions like Arthritis, Rheumatoid Arthritis and Osteoporosis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.