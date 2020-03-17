Dr. Aprajita Goel, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Goel is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Aprajita Goel, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Aprajita Goel, MD is a Rheumatology Specialist in Portland, OR. They specialize in Rheumatology, has 34 years of experience. They graduated from University Hospital Of Wales and College Of Medicine and is affiliated with Providence Newberg Medical Center, Providence Portland Medical Center, Providence Seaside Hospital, Providence St. Vincent Medical Center and Tuality Community Hospital.
Locations
Northwest Rheumatology Assocs9555 SW Barnes Rd Ste 150, Portland, OR 97225 Directions (503) 297-3384Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday7:00am - 5:00pmWednesday7:00am - 5:00pmThursday7:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Northwest Rheumatology Associates PC Main Office9155 SW Barnes Rd Ste 314, Portland, OR 97225 Directions (503) 297-3384
Hospital Affiliations
- Providence Newberg Medical Center
- Providence Portland Medical Center
- Providence Seaside Hospital
- Providence St. Vincent Medical Center
- Tuality Community Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- CoreSource
- First Choice Health
- First Health
- Health Net
- Humana
- Kaiser Permanente
- LifeWise
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- ODS Health Plan
- PacificSource
- Premera Blue Cross
- Providence Health Plans
- Regence Blue Cross Blue Shield
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Goel was a pleasure. She is direct, asks clear questions and gives straight answers. No time is wasted. I left my visit with all my questions answered. I would not hesitate to recommend her to anyone.
About Dr. Aprajita Goel, MD
- Rheumatology
- 34 years of experience
- English
- 1578663100
Education & Certifications
- U Pittsburgh Med Ctr
- UPMC Mercy
- University Hospital Of Wales and College Of Medicine
