Dr. Armstrong accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. April Armstrong, MD
Overview
Dr. April Armstrong, MD is a Dermatologist in Los Angeles, CA. They specialize in Dermatology, has 19 years of experience, and is board certified in Dermatology. They graduated from Harvard Medical School and is affiliated with Keck Hospital of USC.
Locations
University Plastic Surgeons1450 San Pablo St Ste 2000, Los Angeles, CA 90033 Directions (323) 442-6200
Lacusc Medical Center1200 N STATE ST, Los Angeles, CA 90089 Directions (323) 442-0084
USC Kenneth Norris Cancer Ctr1441 Eastlake Ave, Los Angeles, CA 90089 Directions (323) 865-3000
Hospital Affiliations
- Keck Hospital of USC
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Very helpful , good bedside manner , clear communicator
About Dr. April Armstrong, MD
- Dermatology
- 19 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- Harvard Medical School
- Dermatology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Armstrong has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
43 patients have reviewed Dr. Armstrong. The overall rating for this provider is 3.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Armstrong.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Armstrong, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Armstrong appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.