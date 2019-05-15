Overview of Dr. April Borchardt, DPM

Dr. April Borchardt, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Green Bay, WI. They graduated from Des Moines University / College of Podiatric Medicine And Surgery and is affiliated with HSHS St. Mary's Hospital Medical Center and HSHS St. Vincent Hospital.



Dr. Borchardt works at Prevea Health in Green Bay, WI. They frequently treat conditions like Hammer Toe Repair along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.