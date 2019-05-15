Dr. April Borchardt, DPM is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Borchardt is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. April Borchardt, DPM
Overview of Dr. April Borchardt, DPM
Dr. April Borchardt, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Green Bay, WI. They graduated from Des Moines University / College of Podiatric Medicine And Surgery and is affiliated with HSHS St. Mary's Hospital Medical Center and HSHS St. Vincent Hospital.
Dr. Borchardt works at
Dr. Borchardt's Office Locations
1821 S Webster Ave, Green Bay, WI 54301 (920) 496-4700
Hospital Affiliations
- HSHS St. Mary's Hospital Medical Center
- HSHS St. Vincent Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Very satisfied with my care. Dr. Borchardt is a very caring and has a great friendly personality. She takes the time to listen and doesn’t rush the appointments. Very satisfied with surgery and post op care by her. By far the best podiatrist in the area
About Dr. April Borchardt, DPM
- Podiatry
- English
- 1366469793
Education & Certifications
- Covenant Med Ctr
- Des Moines University / College of Podiatric Medicine And Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Borchardt has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Borchardt accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Borchardt has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Borchardt has seen patients for Hammer Toe Repair, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Borchardt on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
14 patients have reviewed Dr. Borchardt. The overall rating for this provider is 3.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Borchardt.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Borchardt, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Borchardt appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.