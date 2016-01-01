Dr. Boswell accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. April Boswell, MD
Dr. April Boswell, MD is a Dermatologist in Charlotte, NC. They specialize in Dermatology, has 20 years of experience, and is board certified in Dermatology. They graduated from Case Western Reserve University and is affiliated with Atrium Health Carolinas Medical Center.
Tryomn Medical Partners16817 Marvin Rd, Charlotte, NC 28277 Directions (704) 495-6036
Tryon Medical Partners13557 Steelecroft Pkwy Ste 1200, Charlotte, NC 28278 Directions (704) 495-6334
- 3 9012 KIRKLEY CT, Charlotte, NC 28277 Directions (704) 302-8350
- Atrium Health Carolinas Medical Center
About Dr. April Boswell, MD
- Dermatology
- 20 years of experience
- English
- Case Western Reserve University
- Dermatology
Dr. Boswell has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Boswell has seen patients for Moles (Benign Skin Lesions), Warts and Birthmark, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Boswell on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
9 patients have reviewed Dr. Boswell. The overall rating for this provider is 3.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Boswell.
