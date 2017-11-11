Overview of Dr. April Douglass-Bright, MD

Dr. April Douglass-Bright, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Camden, NJ. They specialize in Pediatrics, has 32 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF CONNECTICUT and is affiliated with Cooper University Hospital.



Dr. Douglass-Bright works at Cooper University Health Care in Camden, NJ. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.