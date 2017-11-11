Dr. April Douglass-Bright, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Douglass-Bright is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. April Douglass-Bright, MD
Overview of Dr. April Douglass-Bright, MD
Dr. April Douglass-Bright, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Camden, NJ. They specialize in Pediatrics, has 32 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF CONNECTICUT and is affiliated with Cooper University Hospital.
Dr. Douglass-Bright's Office Locations
Cooper Pediatric Care at Camden3 Cooper Plz Rm 200, Camden, NJ 08103 Directions
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Insurance Accepted
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Capital Blue Cross
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- QualCare
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Bright has great bedside manners and is thorough.
About Dr. April Douglass-Bright, MD
- Pediatrics
- 32 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- Female
Education & Certifications
- St Christophers Hospital for Children
- St Christophers Hospital for Children
- UNIVERSITY OF CONNECTICUT
Hospital Affiliations
- Cooper University Hospital
