Dr. April Durham, MD
Overview of Dr. April Durham, MD
Dr. April Durham, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Springdale, AR. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF ARKANSAS FOR MEDICAL SCIENCES.
Dr. Durham's Office Locations
Children's Clinic Springdale3057 Springdale Ave, Springdale, AR 72762 Directions (479) 751-2522
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
She is a good doctor she explains situations well. Her bed side manor is fabulous.
About Dr. April Durham, MD
- Pediatrics
- English
- 1629335955
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF ARKANSAS FOR MEDICAL SCIENCES
- Pediatrics
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Durham has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Durham accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
2 patients have reviewed Dr. Durham. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Durham.
