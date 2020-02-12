Dr. April Ferguson, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Ferguson is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. April Ferguson, DO
Dr. April Ferguson, DO is a Family Medicine Specialist in New Smyrna Beach, FL.
Dr. Ferguson works at
Gastro Center of New Smyrna Beach501 Live Oak St Ste B, New Smyrna Beach, FL 32168 Directions (305) 507-6405
- AdventHealth New Smyrna Beach
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida
- Cigna
- First Health
- UnitedHealthCare
TOO EVERYONE...SHE IS MY "ROCK STAR " ...LITERALLY SAVED MY LIFE....LOOOONG STORY ....BUT FROM STAGE 4 CANCER TO REMISSION....ALOT OF FUN IN THAT OFFICE...THE STAFF IS AWESOME LOVE THEM ALL!!!!!
- Family Medicine
- English, Spanish
- 1548254865
- Family Practice/OMT
Dr. Ferguson has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Ferguson accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Ferguson using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Ferguson has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Ferguson works at
Dr. Ferguson speaks Spanish.
8 patients have reviewed Dr. Ferguson. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Ferguson.
