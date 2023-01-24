See All Pain Medicine Doctors in Fort Myers, FL
Dr. April Fetzer, DO

Pain Medicine
4.7 (127)
Accepting new patients
24 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. April Fetzer, DO

Dr. April Fetzer, DO is a Pain Medicine Specialist in Fort Myers, FL. They specialize in Pain Medicine, has 24 years of experience, and is board certified in Pain Medicine. They graduated from Des Moines University College Of Osteopathic Medicine and is affiliated with Rush Oak Park Hospital and Rush University Medical Center.

Dr. Fetzer works at The Spine Center at Joint Implant Surgeons of Florida in Fort Myers, FL with other offices in Naples, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Low Back Pain and Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Fetzer's Office Locations

    Joint Implant Surgeons of Florida- Fort Myers
    7331 College Pkwy Ste 300, Fort Myers, FL 33907 (239) 337-2003
    Monday
    7:30am - 5:00pm
    Naples
    1020 Crosspointe Dr Ste 110, Naples, FL 34110 (239) 337-2003

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Rush Oak Park Hospital
  • Rush University Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Low Back Pain
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement)
Osteoarthritis of Spine
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Spine Chevron Icon
Arthritis Chevron Icon
Back Pain Chevron Icon
Benign Chronic Pain Syndrome Chevron Icon
Cervical Spine Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Chronic Neck Pain Chevron Icon
Chronic Pain Chevron Icon
Degenerative Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Diabetic Polyneuropathy Chevron Icon
Herniated Disc Chevron Icon
Intervertebral Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hand or Wrist Chevron Icon
Spinal Stenosis Chevron Icon
Upper Back Pain Chevron Icon
Ankylosing Spondylitis Chevron Icon
Bone Disorders Chevron Icon
Brachial Plexus Palsy Chevron Icon
Cancer Pain Chevron Icon
Epidural Steroid Injections Chevron Icon
Headache Chevron Icon
Neck Muscle Strain Chevron Icon
Neck Strain (incl. Whiplash Injury) Chevron Icon
Nerve Root Injury and Plexus Disorders (incl. Pinched Nerve) Chevron Icon
Scoliosis Chevron Icon
Shoulder Disorders Chevron Icon
Shoulder Impingement Syndrome Chevron Icon
Spine Disorders Chevron Icon
Spine Fractures, Traumatic Chevron Icon
Spondylosis Chevron Icon
    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.7
    Average provider rating
    Based on 127 ratings
    Patient Ratings (127)
    5 Star
    (118)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (7)
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    About Dr. April Fetzer, DO

    • Pain Medicine
    • 24 years of experience
    • English
    • 1487633392
    Education & Certifications

    • University of Michigan|University of Michigan Hospitals
    • Temple University Hospital
    • Garden City Hosp|Garden City Hospital
    • Des Moines University College Of Osteopathic Medicine
    • Pain Medicine
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. April Fetzer, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Fetzer is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Fetzer has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Fetzer has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Fetzer has seen patients for Low Back Pain and Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Fetzer on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    127 patients have reviewed Dr. Fetzer. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Fetzer.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Fetzer, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Fetzer appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

