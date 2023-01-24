Overview of Dr. April Fetzer, DO

Dr. April Fetzer, DO is a Pain Medicine Specialist in Fort Myers, FL. They specialize in Pain Medicine, has 24 years of experience, and is board certified in Pain Medicine. They graduated from Des Moines University College Of Osteopathic Medicine and is affiliated with Rush Oak Park Hospital and Rush University Medical Center.



Dr. Fetzer works at The Spine Center at Joint Implant Surgeons of Florida in Fort Myers, FL with other offices in Naples, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Low Back Pain and Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.