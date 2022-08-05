See All Adolescent Psychiatrists & Pediatric Psychiatrists in Raleigh, NC
Dr. April Fields, MD

Child & Adolescent Psychiatry
4.0 (5)
Map Pin Small Raleigh, NC
Call for new patient details

Overview of Dr. April Fields, MD

Dr. April Fields, MD is a Child & Adolescent Psychiatry Specialist in Raleigh, NC. 

Dr. Fields works at Be Welling Therapy in Raleigh, NC with other offices in Durham, NC. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Fields' Office Locations

  1. 1
    Be Welling Therapy
    4070 Barrett Dr, Raleigh, NC 27609 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (919) 551-5800
  2. 2
    5720 Fayetteville Rd Ste 203, Durham, NC 27713 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (919) 551-5800

Experience & Treatment Frequency

ADHD and-or ADD
Adjustment Disorder
Anxiety
ADHD and-or ADD
Adjustment Disorder
Anxiety

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
ADHD and-or ADD Chevron Icon
Adjustment Disorder Chevron Icon
Anxiety Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Anxiety
Autism Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Autism
Cognitive Behavioral Therapy (CBT) Chevron Icon
Major Depressive Disorder Chevron Icon
Phobia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Phobia
Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder (PTSD) Chevron Icon
Psychosis Due to Mental Illness Chevron Icon
    Ratings & Reviews
    4.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 5 ratings
    Patient Ratings (5)
    5 Star
    (3)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    About Dr. April Fields, MD

    Specialties
    • Child & Adolescent Psychiatry
    NPI Number
    • 1194926733
    NPI Number
    Education & Certifications

