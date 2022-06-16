Dr. April Glesinger, DPM is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Glesinger is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. April Glesinger, DPM
Dr. April Glesinger, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Tucson, AZ. They graduated from TEMPLE UNIVERSITY / PENNSYLVANIA COLLEGE OF PODIATRIC MEDICINE and is affiliated with Saint Joseph's Hospital.
Dr. Glesinger's Office Locations
Glesinger Multicare Plc.899 N Wilmot Rd Ste D8, Tucson, AZ 85711 Directions
Hospital Affiliations
- Saint Joseph's Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health
- Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
- Health Net
- Humana
- Mail Handlers Benefit Plan (MHBP)
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- Tricare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
OMG the experience I had at Arizona Podiatry was amazing !!! Dr Glesinger was great. To start off when I did eventually find the suite after walking to it in the hot sun I entered the office with a raging attitude, and I felt the staff knew it. They asked how I was doing and I snapped hot ! After sitting for 5 minutes in the lobby they took me back and offered me water which I was grateful for. There was a wait about 1/2 hour but I can understand that, and I’ve waited longer to get things done. She came in and introduced herself and was courteous. Responsive did her assessment which included checking my feet, then diagnosed me with plantar fasciitis which as a 12 hour working nurse I already knew. She immediately went with a steroid injection, and omg I swear my pain decreased by 75% no lie!!!! I hobbled in there and walked out!!!! She showed and performed the stretches to help alleviate the pain and yes recommended custom orthotics in which I’m going to buy to help my feet. A+++
- Podiatry
- English, Spanish
- 1962525329
Education & Certifications
- Harris County Podiatric Surgical Residency Program
- TEMPLE UNIVERSITY / PENNSYLVANIA COLLEGE OF PODIATRIC MEDICINE
- NORTHERN ARIZONA UNIVERSITY
