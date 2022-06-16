Overview of Dr. April Glesinger, DPM

Dr. April Glesinger, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Tucson, AZ. They graduated from TEMPLE UNIVERSITY / PENNSYLVANIA COLLEGE OF PODIATRIC MEDICINE and is affiliated with Saint Joseph's Hospital.



Dr. Glesinger works at Arizona Podiatry Associates in Tucson, AZ. They frequently treat conditions like Bunion, Plantar Fasciitis and Hammer Toe along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.