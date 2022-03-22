Overview

Dr. April Hain, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in San Antonio, TX. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 24 years of experience. They graduated from Baylor Coll of Med and is affiliated with Baptist Medical Center and University Hospital - University Health System.



Dr. Hain works at HealthTexas in San Antonio, TX. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.