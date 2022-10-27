Dr. April Harris, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Harris is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. April Harris, MD
Overview of Dr. April Harris, MD
Dr. April Harris, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Tucson, AZ. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 28 years of experience. They graduated from University of Texas Southwestern Medical Center At Dallas and is affiliated with Saint Joseph's Hospital.
Dr. Harris works at
Dr. Harris' Office Locations
-
1
Retina Associates Southwest PC6561 E Carondelet Dr, Tucson, AZ 85710 Directions (800) 769-5874
-
2
Retina Associates6130 N La Cholla Blvd Ste 230, Tucson, AZ 85741 Directions (520) 886-2597Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
-
3
Retina Associates1055 N La Canada Dr Ste 103, Green Valley, AZ 85614 Directions (520) 886-2597
Hospital Affiliations
- Saint Joseph's Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Harris?
Dr. Harris is the most compassionate and knowledgeable retina specialist in the region.
About Dr. April Harris, MD
- Ophthalmology
- 28 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1316940422
Education & Certifications
- University of Texas Southwestern Medical Center At Dallas
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Harris has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Harris accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Harris has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Harris works at
Dr. Harris has seen patients for Age-Related Macular Degeneration, Wet Age-Related Macular Degeneration and Macular Hole, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Harris on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Harris speaks Spanish.
21 patients have reviewed Dr. Harris. The overall rating for this provider is 3.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Harris.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Harris, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Harris appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.