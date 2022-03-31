Dr. April Johnson, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Johnson is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. April Johnson, MD
Overview of Dr. April Johnson, MD
Dr. April Johnson, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Spartanburg, SC. They graduated from West Virginia University School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Spartanburg Medical Center.
Dr. Johnson works at
Dr. Johnson's Office Locations
Medical Group of the Carolinas - Carolina Ob/Gyn1686 Skylyn Dr Ste 101, Spartanburg, SC 29307 Directions (864) 585-3456Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 2:00pm
Medical Group of the Carolinas - Carolina Ob/Gyn - Westside2995 Reidville Rd Ste 290, Spartanburg, SC 29301 Directions (864) 574-4483Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 12:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Spartanburg Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Johnson answered all question while showing concern and taking action! highly recommend
About Dr. April Johnson, MD
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- English
- 1407802689
Education & Certifications
- East Tennessee State University
- Greenville Hospital System
- West Virginia University School Of Medicine
Dr. Johnson has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Johnson accepts Aetna, Anthem and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Johnson has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Johnson has seen patients for Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea), Vaginitis and-or Vaginosis and Menopausal and Postmenopausal Disorders, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Johnson on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
22 patients have reviewed Dr. Johnson. The overall rating for this provider is 2.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Johnson.
