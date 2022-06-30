Dr. April Kennedy, DDS is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Kennedy is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. April Kennedy, DDS
Dr. April Kennedy, DDS is a Dentistry Practitioner in Orland Park, IL.
Family Dental of Orland Park11041 W 179TH ST, Orland Park, IL 60467 Directions (708) 847-8008
- Aetna
- Ameritas
- Delta Dental
- Dental Network of America
- DenteMax
- Guardian
- Humana
- MetLife
- Principal Financial Group
- Total Dental Administrators PPO
- United Concordia
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
I was there for my regular 6-month cleaning and scaling and oral cancer screening. Brianna was very thorough, as usual, and a pleasure to talk with. Dr. Kennedy came in to double check my teeth and asked if I had any concerns or questions. I told her that I did not since everything went well and I was not experiencing any dental or oral pain or discomfort. I'll be back in 6 months!
- Dentistry
- English
- Female
- 1487882031
Dr. Kennedy has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Kennedy using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Kennedy has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
13 patients have reviewed Dr. Kennedy. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Kennedy.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Kennedy, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Kennedy appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.