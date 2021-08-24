Overview of Dr. April Maddux, MD

Dr. April Maddux, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Birmingham, AL. They specialize in General Surgery, has 25 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF ALABAMA AT BIRMINGHAM and is affiliated with Ascension St. Vincent's Birmingham, Brookwood Baptist Medical Center and Grandview Medical Center.



Dr. Maddux works at Breast Care Center Of Birmingham in Birmingham, AL. They frequently treat conditions like Mastectomy, Lymph Node Biopsy or Excision and Breast Lift Surgery along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.