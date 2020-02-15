Dr. Mayer has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. April Mayer, MD
Overview of Dr. April Mayer, MD
Dr. April Mayer, MD is a Child & Adolescent Psychiatry Specialist in Van Nuys, CA. They specialize in Child & Adolescent Psychiatry, has 38 years of experience, and is board certified in Child & Adolescent Psychiatry. They graduated from University of Puerto Rico / Medical Sciences Campus.
Dr. Mayer's Office Locations
- 1 5622 Allott Ave, Van Nuys, CA 91401 Directions (818) 379-9895
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
Ratings & Reviews
My experiences with Dr. Mayer were positive and helpful. I was going through horrible problems with my teenage son, and with a doctor who was only interested in us until the insurance maxed out for his stay. I was desperate for some real help, and Dr. Mayer was the only one who stepped up to actually help us. I will always be grateful for her.
About Dr. April Mayer, MD
- Child & Adolescent Psychiatry
- 38 years of experience
- English, French
- 1982899738
Education & Certifications
- University of Puerto Rico / Medical Sciences Campus
- Child & Adolescent Psychiatry and Psychiatry
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Mayer accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Mayer has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Mayer speaks French.
9 patients have reviewed Dr. Mayer. The overall rating for this provider is 2.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Mayer.
