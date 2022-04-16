Dr. April Phantana-Angkool, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Phantana-Angkool is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. April Phantana-Angkool, MD
Overview of Dr. April Phantana-Angkool, MD
Dr. April Phantana-Angkool, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Bellevue, WA.
Dr. Phantana-Angkool works at
Dr. Phantana-Angkool's Office Locations
-
1
Overlake Neurology1135 116th Ave NE Ste 200, Bellevue, WA 98004 Directions (425) 635-3400
Hospital Affiliations
- Overlake Medical Center & Clinics
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Group Health Cooperative (GHC)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Phantana-Angkool?
Dr. Phantana genuinely cares about her patients. She is very detailed in explaining options, readily available for questions and concerns, never pressured me but made me a part of my treatment choices. She is a very skilled surgeon, and my surgery scars look great. When I have my checkups, she doesn't just ask about my cancer/surgery, she asks about my family and how I am doing emotionally as well as physically. She is everything you could want in a doctor. I would not hesitate to put my life in her hands, and I did and am cancer free!
About Dr. April Phantana-Angkool, MD
- General Surgery
- English
- 1114153749
Education & Certifications
- General Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Phantana-Angkool has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Phantana-Angkool accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Phantana-Angkool has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Phantana-Angkool works at
2 patients have reviewed Dr. Phantana-Angkool. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Phantana-Angkool.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Phantana-Angkool, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Phantana-Angkool appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.