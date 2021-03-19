See All Dermatologists in Lexington, KY
Dr. April Ramsey, MD

Dermatology
3.5 (8)
Accepting new patients
18 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. April Ramsey, MD is a Dermatologist in Lexington, KY. They specialize in Dermatology, has 18 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF KENTUCKY / CHANDLER MEDICAL CENTER and is affiliated with Saint Joseph Hospital.

Dr. Ramsey works at Dermatology Associates of Kentucky in Lexington, KY. They frequently treat conditions like Atopic Dermatitis (Eczema), Rash and Dermatitis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Dermatology Associates of Kentucky
    250 Fountain Ct, Lexington, KY 40509 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (859) 263-4444
    Monday
    7:30am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    7:30am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    7:30am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    7:30am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    7:30am - 5:00pm

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Saint Joseph Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Treatment frequency



Atopic Dermatitis (Eczema) Chevron Icon
Rash Chevron Icon
Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Actinic Keratosis Chevron Icon
Fungal Nail Infection Chevron Icon
Athlete's Foot Chevron Icon
Basal Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Carcinoma in Situ of Skin Chevron Icon
Contact Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Destruction of Benign Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Destruction of Malignant Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Dry Skin Chevron Icon
Excision of Benign Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Excision of Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Excision of Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Excision, Shaving, or Destruction of Skin and Subcutaneous Tissue (incl. Mohs Micrographic Surgery), Tissue Transfer Chevron Icon
Folliculitis Chevron Icon
Intertrigo Chevron Icon
Itchy Skin Chevron Icon
Lipomas Chevron Icon
Melanoma Screening Chevron Icon
Mole Evaluation Chevron Icon
Moles (Benign Skin Lesions) Chevron Icon
Psoriasis Chevron Icon
Ringworm Chevron Icon
Rosacea Chevron Icon
Seborrheic Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Seborrheic Keratosis Chevron Icon
Shaving of Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Skin Discoloration Chevron Icon
Spider Veins Chevron Icon
Squamous Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Varicose Eczema Chevron Icon
Varicose Veins Chevron Icon
Acne Chevron Icon
Birthmark Chevron Icon
Cellulitis Chevron Icon
Dermatomyositis Chevron Icon
Hair Loss Chevron Icon
Poison Ivy, Poison Oak, or Poison Sumac Poisoning Chevron Icon
Telogen Effluvium Chevron Icon
Tinea Versicolor Chevron Icon
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Humana

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.5
    Average provider rating
    Based on 8 ratings
    Patient Ratings (8)
    5 Star
    (5)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (3)
    I can not recommend Dr. Ramsey highly enough! I have had several bouts of Basil Cell Carcinoma and I feel that I have received the best of care. She listens and is very thorough with her examinations and at the same time makes me feel very comfortable and confident in her findings and treatment. Highly Recommend!!
    About Dr. April Ramsey, MD

    Specialties
    • Dermatology
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 18 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1396960316
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • UNIVERSITY OF KENTUCKY / CHANDLER MEDICAL CENTER
    Medical Education

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. April Ramsey, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Ramsey is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Ramsey has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Ramsey has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Ramsey works at Dermatology Associates of Kentucky in Lexington, KY. View the full address on Dr. Ramsey’s profile.

    Dr. Ramsey has seen patients for Atopic Dermatitis (Eczema), Rash and Dermatitis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Ramsey on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    8 patients have reviewed Dr. Ramsey. The overall rating for this provider is 3.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Ramsey.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Ramsey, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Ramsey appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

