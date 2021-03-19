Overview

Dr. April Ramsey, MD is a Dermatologist in Lexington, KY. They specialize in Dermatology, has 18 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF KENTUCKY / CHANDLER MEDICAL CENTER and is affiliated with Saint Joseph Hospital.



Dr. Ramsey works at Dermatology Associates of Kentucky in Lexington, KY. They frequently treat conditions like Atopic Dermatitis (Eczema), Rash and Dermatitis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.