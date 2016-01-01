Overview of Dr. April Ruffin, MD

Dr. April Ruffin, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Atlanta, GA. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 20 years of experience. They graduated from Medical College of Georgia.



Dr. Ruffin works at Mercy Care in Atlanta, GA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.