Overview of Dr. April Turner, DO

Dr. April Turner, DO is a General Surgery Specialist in Little Rock, AR. They graduated from University of Arkansas For Medical Sciences and is affiliated with Baptist Health Medical Center - Little Rock.



Dr. Turner works at Surgical Clinic Central AR in Little Rock, AR. They frequently treat conditions like Intestinal Transplant (incl. Enterectomy), Gallbladder Removal, Gallbladder Removal (Cholecystectomy) and Laparoscopic along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.