Dr. April Yanda, DDS
Dr. April Yanda, DDS is a Dentistry Practitioner in Hudson, OH. They specialize in Dentistry, has 34 years of experience. They graduated from CASE WESTERN RESERVE UNIVERSITY.
Dr. Hoover & Dr. Yanda39 MILFORD DR, Hudson, OH 44236 Directions (330) 223-4421
- Aetna
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- CoreSource
- Humana
- Medical Mutual of Ohio
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
Dr. Yanda has been my dentist for many years. And Patty has been my hygienist. Both very competent, thorough, compassionate; they made a personalized plan for my regular dental care. Once Dr. Yanda arranged for out-of-state treatment for me with a dental emergency, and followed up. On another occasion, she made a recommendation for a procedure that I feared and allowed me to take care of it in my own timing, again following up to make sure (thanks staff member Tracy!) that I maintained my health. And Dr. Yanda saw my mother while she was declining with Dementia, and dealt gently with difficult dental problems that had gone untreated for a few years. Highly recommend Dr. Yanda and staff!
- Dentistry
- 34 years of experience
- English
- CASE WESTERN RESERVE UNIVERSITY
