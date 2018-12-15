Dr. Apur Kamdar, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Kamdar is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Apur Kamdar, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Apur Kamdar, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Salisbury, NC. They specialize in Cardiology, has 22 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiovascular Disease. They graduated from Northeastern Ohio Universities College Of Medicine and is affiliated with Novant Health Presbyterian Medical Center, Novant Health Huntersville Medical Center and Novant Health Rowan Medical Center.
Dr. Kamdar works at
Locations
Novant Health Heart & Vascular Institute - Salisbury401 Mocksville Ave Fl 2, Salisbury, NC 28144 Directions (980) 369-3504
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Insurance Accepted
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Kamdar was so well-versed and professional during my visit. He addressed each area in a simple manner and gave me all the time I needed to ask questions. Also, his assistant was thorough and pleasant. As I passed through the appointment process, each staff member seemed very efficient. All of my appointments were honored on time.
About Dr. Apur Kamdar, MD
- Cardiology
- 22 years of experience
- English, Gujarati
- Male
- 1902844863
Education & Certifications
- Northeastern Ohio Universities College Of Medicine
- Cardiovascular Disease
Hospital Affiliations
- Novant Health Presbyterian Medical Center
- Novant Health Huntersville Medical Center
- Novant Health Rowan Medical Center
