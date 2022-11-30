Dr. Apurv Varia, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Varia is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Apurv Varia, MD
Overview
Dr. Apurv Varia, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Conroe, TX. They graduated from TEMPLE UNIVERSITY / PENNSYLVANIA COLLEGE OF PODIATRIC MEDICINE and is affiliated with HCA Houston Healthcare Conroe, Houston Methodist The Woodlands Hospital and St. Luke's Health - The Woodlands Hospital.
They frequently treat conditions like Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD), Abdominal Pain and Nausea along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
- 1 3115 College Park Dr Ste 107, Conroe, TX 77384 Directions (936) 321-5440
-
2
Houston Methodist the Woodlands Hospital17201 Interstate 45 S, Shenandoah, TX 77385 Directions (936) 321-5440Thursday8:00am - 4:00pm
-
3
Shail Maheshwari MD Professional Limited Liability Company129 Vision Park Blvd Ste 307, Shenandoah, TX 77384 Directions (936) 321-5440Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Hospital Affiliations
- HCA Houston Healthcare Conroe
- Houston Methodist The Woodlands Hospital
- St. Luke's Health - The Woodlands Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Varia?
Dr. Varia has an excellent bedside manner. He is patient, kind and is a great communicator. He takes the time to explain in layman's terms the issues you are facing. I recommend him highly
About Dr. Apurv Varia, MD
- Gastroenterology
- English
- 1578857512
Education & Certifications
- TEMPLE UNIVERSITY / PENNSYLVANIA COLLEGE OF PODIATRIC MEDICINE
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Varia has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Varia accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Varia has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Varia has seen patients for Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD), Abdominal Pain and Nausea, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Varia on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
29 patients have reviewed Dr. Varia. The overall rating for this provider is 3.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Varia.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Varia, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Varia appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.